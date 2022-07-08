This weekend in Mobile, Alabama the 2022 Cal Ripken 8U Coach Pitch Regional Tournament will take place and the Ouachita Warriors 8U All-Stars are representing the Natural State—Arkansas from a successful journey to win the 2022 Cal Ripken State Tournament in Sherwood.
Ouachita soared through a competitive tournament battle and outlasted a 19-team division to become the 2022 Cal Ripken 8U Coach Pitch State Champions.
