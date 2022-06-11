LITTLE ROCK – As the summer offseason is underway in preparation of seeking the ultimate goal of capturing a state championship, the Arkansas Activities Association has released its dates and sites for the 2022 football and volleyball state finals.
Pertaining to information released by the Arkansas Activities Association, the AAA board of directors approved both football and volleyball state championship schedules during their annual summer workshop earlier this week.
It is noted, for the first time, there will be a state championship game at noon on Friday as the 2A football championship has moved up one week due to fewer teams competing. “In the past, there had been an additional round of postseason play in 2A—in addition, the 8-man state championship game will be played on Thursday night for the second straight season.”
AAA also has decided that all football championship games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock while all volleyball championship matches will be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
