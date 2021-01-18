The intense and smothering aggressive play on the defensive end led to a phenomenal team victory for the Magnet Cove Jr. Lady Panthers last Thursday defeating Arkansas Christian Academy Jr. Lady Knights 45-15 in junior high girls basketball action at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium.
For the game, Jr. Lady Panthers' Haddie Hawthorn led the dominating Magnet Cove hoopsters by pouring a productive 16 points through the basket for double-figures and swished two trifectas from beyond the arc during the first quarter. For full game details, read upcoming Tuesdays January 19 MDR newspaper edition.