Bismarck Lion logo pic.

BISMARCK — In their return to home hoops Tuesday, the Bismarck Lady Lions prevailed in a close nail biter battle against Woodlawn, 34-32 to roar with excitement in victory at the famous Holt Gymnasium.

Defensively, the Lady Lions held Woodlawn under double-digit scoring in the first half with only a five-point deficit at the break.

