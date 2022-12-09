BISMARCK — In their return to home hoops Tuesday, the Bismarck Lady Lions prevailed in a close nail biter battle against Woodlawn, 34-32 to roar with excitement in victory at the famous Holt Gymnasium.
Defensively, the Lady Lions held Woodlawn under double-digit scoring in the first half with only a five-point deficit at the break.
In the second half, the Lady Lions roared their way back with a productive third quarter surge—outscoring Woodlawn 15-6 in the third period. After three quarters of action, the Lady Lions led Woodlawn 26-22.
Now with momentum on their side, the Lady Lions maintained control and added eight points in the fourth to edge off Woodlawn’s 10 point scoring period in the final quarter of action.
For the game, Lady Lions’ Kyleigh Schoultz led the way with nine points, Ellie Norris and Alydia Zia followed with seven points apiece. With the victory, the Lady Lions improved to 4-3 overall.
In junior high girls hoops, the Bismarck Jr. Lady Lions coasted to a 26-23 victory against Woodlawn.
The Jr. Lady Lions’ Grace Efird paced Bismarck with 14 points and knocked down a huge triple from beyond the arc with under a minute to go for the game-winning shot.
