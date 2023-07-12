H.S. LAKESIDE — The Ouachita Warriors and Glen Rose Beavers senior and junior hoopsters squared off in Lakeside to tip-off a stanza of basketball match-ups Tuesday in team camp basketball at the Lakeside Sports Complex. Team camp action will continue today in Lakeside.
Summer in-county rivalry hoops on the hardwood at Lakeside
