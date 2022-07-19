ARKADELPHIA — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards volleyball performers continued their preparation for the upcoming 2022 season Monday by battling several high-quality programs in the Natural State, along from the big state of Texas while participating in Henderson State University Reddie team competition camp hosted at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.
The Lady Leopards kept themselves busy by going head-up against a variety of teams during matches that consisted of 40 minute running clock action on the Don Dyer Court at HSU.
