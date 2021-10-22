Glen Rose Beavers football pic.

MIGHTY BEAVERS FOOTBALL: Glen Rose head coach Mark Kehner surrounds the Beavers up in a huddle for a brief pep talk on the road for gridiron competition during the 2021 football season.

 Gerren Smith

CENTERPOINT — The “Mighty” Glen Rose Beavers (6-1, 5-0) continue their unstoppable streak of winning on the gridiron Friday after another huge victorious performance against a tough Centerpoint Knights (5-3, 2-2) team 35-21 for the featured Hootens.com 3A Game of the Week showdown at Diamond Bank Stadium in Centerpoint.

The Beavers have won their previous six match-ups—on a six-game winning streak and continue to make some noise as the powerhouse team in Class 3A.

Read more story details in Saturday's October 23 MDR newspaper edition.

