It was the game of the Taylors as the cousins scored all 42 of Glen Rose’s points in their shut out win over the Horatio Lions Friday.
The Beavers were on the road at Horatio and the Beavers wasted no time in scoring against the Lions. At the half, the Beavers led 35-0 and scored once in the second half to win 42-0.
The Beavers now look ahead to their week 10 match up against the top ranked Class 3A team, the Prescott Curley Wolves (7-0 overall, 5-0 conference) in a showdown for the 5-3A conference championship. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Friday at Beaver Stadium.