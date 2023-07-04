TEAM CAMP AT PULASKI ACADEMY: The hometown Malvern Leopards showcased a positive outlook in Little Rock last week while competing in a team camp hosted at Pulaski Academy. Malvern football head coach JD Plumlee mentioned that the Leopards competed fine, and some guys were missing but had younger players step up to grasp quality snaps.
featured
Team At Pulaski Academy: The hometown champion Leopards work out at PA in the 'Rock'
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
