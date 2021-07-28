Several local golfers teamed up for a worthy cause and occasion at Malvern Country Club and displayed their abilities on the golf course while participating in the Make-A-Wish Mid-South 2021 Central Arkansas 2nd Annual Logan Kirksey Memorial Golf Tournament.

The tournament’s presenting sponsor is the Malvern Country Club— benefitting Central Arkansas Make-A-Wish Mid-South Foundation. The tournament’s Gold and food sponsor is Malvern National Bank.

Read more details and see coverage of golfers and team winners in Tuesday's July 27 MDR newspaper edition.

