Several local golfers teamed up for a worthy cause and occasion at Malvern Country Club and displayed their abilities on the golf course while participating in the Make-A-Wish Mid-South 2021 Central Arkansas 2nd Annual Logan Kirksey Memorial Golf Tournament.
The tournament’s presenting sponsor is the Malvern Country Club— benefitting Central Arkansas Make-A-Wish Mid-South Foundation. The tournament’s Gold and food sponsor is Malvern National Bank.
