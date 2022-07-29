The countdown to witness some exciting action on the gridiron to kickoff the 2022 football season is approaching and on its way.
Monday, August 1 the entire Natural State will officially report to fall practice after wrapping up a busy and productive summer workout schedule in preparation for the upcoming 2022 football season. All local area football programs—the hometown Malvern Leopards, Glen Rose Beavers, Bismarck Lions, Magnet Cove Panthers and Poyen Indians have been rolling strong by competing in 7-on-7, and team camp football competitions throughout the state; which was a part of their summer workout routines.