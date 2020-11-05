Once again the gridiron stage is set for a 5-2A Conference finale showdown between Hot Spring County and Grant County colliding to battle for the 2020 “Backyard Brawl” football showcase for week 10 of Arkansas High School football.
This Friday, the No.4 ranked Poyen Indians (7-1 overall, 2-1 conf.) host arch-rivals’ the Magnet Cove Panthers (4-4 overall, 1-2 conf.) for a highly anticipated football scramble in a rivalry match-up at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.
The Indians and the Panthers have waited a long time to renew this rivalry bout for the 2020 football season. With a historic background between these two football programs—the atmosphere is always intense—no matter where the game will be played.
Commander-in-chief’s—Caleb Carmikle, Magnet Cove and Vick Barrett, Poyen knows this game means a lot to their football programs and the community. Barrett’s hometown roots are in Magnet Cove and he knows the passion this battle brings. Following the Tribe’s first season loss in week 8 against Gurdon, he felt the bye week—week 9 would be a productive time to prepare for this big bout against his alma mater. Barrett mentioned, “We’re still a good football team. We will use this game and loss to build off of and let this fuel us,” Barrett said. He added, “ We have a bye week and have another big game against Magnet Cove at our place and get back on track.”
Carmikle echoed with a similar perspective and mindset for his Panthers to perform in a big game atmosphere facing a talented Poyen team. “This game means a lot to both communities. It’s always an exciting week and intense football game,” Carmikle said.
“My first year here we played for the trophy and the game was given a name,” he added.
Carmikle feels there are similarities that Poyen does in their execution to his Panthers—run the ball and this year’s battle will present a challenge for Magnet Cove—due to Poyen’s success this season.
“You know what you get with Poyen. Both Vick and Keith Barrett are good coaches. I got a lot of respect for the Barrett’s,” Carmikle noted.
Both Poyen and Magnet Cove are very confident football teams and between the two programs—there is championship achievement—from junior conference titles to showcase an anticipated match-up for 48 minutes.
Despite the effects COVID-19 has had, this game will welcome the supportive fan base of both communities to present an exciting “Friday Night Lights” atmosphere between two competitive teams battling for pride.
BACKYARD BRAWL NOTES
For the past three meetings the Magnet Cove Panthers have been the dominant competitor and forced to secure victory against Poyen. Last year at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium, the Indians were favored to win their match-up, but a rainy and wet field changed the perspective and the Panthers excelled for a 30-point victory—reclaiming the Backyard Brawl title trophy for the third straight season. The last appearance of the Backyard Brawl was at MNB Stadium—2018.
SCORES FROM PREVIOUS SEASON MATCH-UP
2017—[Magnet Cove 27, Poyen 7]; 2018—Magnet Cove 35, Poyen 6 ]; 2019—[Magnet Cove 44, Poyen 14]
LAST YEARS 2019 GAME HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST HALF—Senior quarterback Tyler Hodges sparked the Panthers’ scoring by soaring into the end zone for a 18-yard touchdown on the QB keeper at the 10:39 mark. The PAT was blocked by Poyen, but the Panthers led, 6-0. Magnet Cove’s running back Landon Stone marched into the end zone on a 61-yard touchdown run at the 5:32 mark, then QB Hodges completed the pass to Jaryd McJunkins for the 2-point conversion to put the Panthers up 14-0. The Indians sparked by their playmaker and star running back Brandon Sanchez exploding into the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run at the 9:21 mark in the second quarter. SECOND HALF—In the second half, the Panthers built up more momentum for two end zone trips in the third quarter. Stone exploded for a 92-yard touchdown run at the 4:00 mark and the PAT good by Ordonez to give Magnet Cove a 34-6 advantage. Then down to the 1:37 mark, the Indians sparked by QB Jaxson Carter soaring into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown on the quarterback keeper. Jaxson completed a pass to Sanchez on the reception for the 2-point conversion, but Magnet Cove led Poyen, 34-14 to end third quarter action. The Panthers put the game out of reach at the 9:32 mark by QB Hodges scoring on the quarterback keeper for 69 yards to give Magnet Cove a 40-14 lead. Then defensively for Magnet Cove, Ordonez intercepted Poyen’s pass at the 8:24 mark to regain possession from their own 44 yard line. Later, with 51.5 seconds left to play, this set up Magnet Cove to move into field goal range and Ordonez sailed a perfect kick through the “Big H” to make a 25 yard field goal to give the Panthers their 30-point victory.
IMPACT PLAYER MATCH-UP
PASSING GAME: (Poyen) Sr. QB Jaxson Carter—(Magnet Cove) Jr. QB Evin Ashcraft, Soph. Jacob Clausen
RUN GAME: (Poyen) Sr. RB Blake Rhodes, Jr. Colton Lowe, Sr. Brandon Sanchez, Sr. J. Carter—(Magnet Cove) Sr. Landon Stone, Jr. Brett Williams, Soph. Julius “The Juice” McClellan, Freshman Luke Harper
RECEIVING: (Poyen) Sr. Brandon Sanchez— (Magnet Cove) Soph. McClellan, Soph. Kevin Endsley, Soph. Kizer Kidder
ABOUT THE NO.4 POYEN INDIANS
The Rolling Tribe has had a historic season for their football program. The Tribe is ranked as the No. 4 team in the state for Class 2A—highest ranking since the arrival of head coach Vick Barrett. The Indians exploded to an impressive 7-0 start—defeating Geona Central 40-8, Drew Central 35-0, Bismarck 49-14, Murfreesboro 43-6, Dierks 21-12, and Cutter Morning Star 56-22.
The Indians only have one loss under their belt this season against No. 2 ranked Gurdon 42-7—ending the Tribe’s unbeaten and seven-game winning streak. The Indians still post an unbeaten factor and haven’t tasted a home loss this season at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field. Offensively, the Indians have scored more than 290 points from end zone trips for touchdowns this season. The Indians highest scoring game was against CMS to reach the 50 point mark in a 34-point victory. Tribe
has four games of more than 40 points scored, and one game of 30 points or more scored in a shutout victory—at Drew Central.
Defensively, the Indians have accounted for a big margin of victories—32, 35, 37, and 33 points. The Tribe’s defense has only allowed opponents two or less end zone trips scored from week 0 to week 5.
ABOUT THE MAGNET COVE PANTHERS
The Panthers have created some noise this season. Despite a three-game losing skid, the Panthers returned to the winning trail after a dominant 40-point victory last week against winless Cutter Morning Star 60-20. The Panthers opened the season with a 67-38 win against Murfreesboro—marking its the highest scoring game of the season and second time to reach 60 points.
The Panthers topped Bismarck 28-20 on the road to go 2-0, but fell short to Class 3A Glen Rose 35-6. The Panthers regrouped to secure another road victory against Parkers Chapel to start the year 2-0 on the road through week 3. Since falling to Dierks, Mt. Ida and Gurdon—the Panthers haven’t had a healthy—full roster. This season, the Panthers have dealt with injuries with two key players out indefinitely. A few key pieces returned last week for the Panthers and impact was productive that led to a 40-point victory against Cutter Morning Star—which creates a competitive match-up for Friday’s game in Poyen.
WHAT’S AT STAKE: The winner will clinch the second seed from the conference for the 2020 Class 2A playoffs next week. Magnet Cove must win by two points in order to earn the No. 2 seed—which will host a first round playoff game. If Poyen falls short, they’ll have the No. 3 seed for the playoffs—but a No. 2 seed would secure the highest seed earned for the postseason in history for their football program.