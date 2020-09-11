Magnet Cove vs. Glen Rose football rivalry pic.1

RIVALRY ACTION: Glen Rose quarterback Wesley Launius (23) scrambles to pass with Ethan Taylor (45) going to block while Magnet Cove true-freshman Luke Harper (28) pressures defensively. Launius sparked for three touchdown passes and one rushing TD in Glen Rose's 35-6 victory against Hot Spring County rivals' Magnet Cove Friday to renew the historic rivalry, "The Battle For Old Military Road" at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.

 Gerren Smith

A Hot Spring County historic gridiron rivalry, " The Battle For Old Military Road" between the Magnet Cove Panthers hosting the Glen Rose Beavers was renewed Friday at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium to highlight "Friday Night Lights" for week 2 of Arkansas High School football. The stage was set for the home team Panthers to spark big on their own territory, but the visiting Class 3A Glen Rose Beavers were victorious to defeat their longtime rivals' Magnet Cove, 35-6. Read more about the rivalry showdown in Saturdays September 12 MDR newspaper edition.

