A Hot Spring County historic gridiron rivalry, " The Battle For Old Military Road" between the Magnet Cove Panthers hosting the Glen Rose Beavers was renewed Friday at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium to highlight "Friday Night Lights" for week 2 of Arkansas High School football. The stage was set for the home team Panthers to spark big on their own territory, but the visiting Class 3A Glen Rose Beavers were victorious to defeat their longtime rivals' Magnet Cove, 35-6. Read more about the rivalry showdown in Saturdays September 12 MDR newspaper edition.
'The Battle For Old Military Road'; QB Launius sparks Glen Rose to dominant victory against Magnet Cove in rivalry battle
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Indians roll against Lions in first home game
- Jr. Lions and Indians go head-to-head
- Jr. Cubs defense holds strong against Trojans
- Leopards fight hard against Wolves, fall 35-16
- Leopards, Lady Leopards provide fierce challenges on road to begin 2020 tennis season
- 'The Battle For Old Military Road'; QB Launius sparks Glen Rose to dominant victory against Magnet Cove in rivalry battle
- Ballance's 3 TD's secures Jr. Beavers 2-0 start in victory against rivals' Magnet Cove
- Bismarck golf hosts Smackover and Fountain Lake
Popular Content
Articles
- Rape suspect turns self in to authorities
- Rockport special election results
- The Battle for ‘Pride’ Magnet Cove to host Glen Rose for historic rivalry reunion at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium
- MDR Athlete of the Week: Ced Simmons
- JPs approve three ordinances during Quorum Court meeting
- Battle of the Hot Spring County/Grant County rivals: Lions look to bounce back against Indians
- Tribe goes 2-0 in shutout victory against Drew Central 35-0
- Bismarck golf hosts Smackover and Fountain Lake
- Malvern Council OKs 3 items for upcoming meeting
- Battle of the Hot Spring County rivals week 2: Beavers visit Panthers
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.