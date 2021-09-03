Following two impressive performances to kick off their 2021 football season last week anticipates one huge sloppy knocker duel between the Class 2A Magnet Cove Panthers hosting the Class 3A Bismarck Lions this Friday to renew their classic in-county rivalry for Week 1 of Arkansas High School football competition.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium in Magnet Cove. Both teams enter this week’s contest 1-0 overall to build up a “MUST SEE BOUT” for an in-county rivalry game to showcase— “The Battle of the Unbeaten.”
See preview in Thursday's September 2 MDR newspaper edition.