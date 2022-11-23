The destiny of capturing the ultimate prize of high school football remains in the path of the hometown Malvern
Leopards as they’ve advanced to the 4A state football quarterfinals after defeating Lamar 41-31 Friday on the road in the second round.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 9:50 pm
The destiny of capturing the ultimate prize of high school football remains in the path of the hometown Malvern
Leopards as they’ve advanced to the 4A state football quarterfinals after defeating Lamar 41-31 Friday on the road in the second round.
This is the first time in history during the four-year reign of head coach JD Plumlee the Leopards have surpassed the second round of the playoffs and advanced to the state quarterfinal round.
The Leopards 9-2 overall, are off to their best year on the gridiron during the Plumlee era, and Malvern — just only two wins away from
returning back to War Memorial since 2011.
Read full story details in Tuesday's November 22 MDR newspaper edition.
