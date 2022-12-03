MALVERN — The championship journey continues for the hometown Malvern Leopards as they’re headed to The Rock to play in the 2022 Class 4A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium. The hometown gridiron performers have secured its destiny for a chance to bring back the second state football title since 1993—under the guidance of legendary coach and Arkansas Hall of Famer David Alpe.
Another epic and heroic performance by the Leopards to defeat longtime rival Nashville Scrappers 56-37 Friday in the semifinal round of the 4A State Football Playoffs at Claude Mann Stadium, on David Alpe Field.