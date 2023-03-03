LITTLE ROCK — On the grandest stage of high school wrestling in Little Rock, Glen Rose continues its tradition by coming home with state championship honors after competing at the 15th Annual Sanctioned 2023 Centennial Bank State High School Wrestling Tournament at the Jack Stephens Center on the UALR campus.
The Streak Continues....Beaver wrestling trio spark with honors at state championships
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Inmate found dead at Ouachita River Correctional Unit
- A PPRD Farewell: Carmikle ready to begin new chapter as head coach at Rison
- Star standout Smith inks NLI to play baseball at UARM
- 2-0 Start!
- OBU Tiger Ready! Kidder signs NLI to play football at Ouachita Baptist University
- Roll Tribe Victory! Indians prevail for 20-10 victory against Centerpoint
- Lady Beavers make first state tournament in 38 years memorable; No. 3 seed Lady Beavers use hot shooting to knock off No. 2 seed Valley Springs at state
- Beavers ignite 14-run fourth inning to defeat Panthers in rivalry baseball
Popular Content
Articles
- Rynders retires from Food Center after nearly 35 years of service
- We're headed to the 'Big Dance'! Lady Beavers clinch state tournament spot, beat Drew Central 32-29 at regionals
- Malvern street superintendent charged with sexual assault of minor
- Hot Spring Co. jury finds woman guilty of rape
- First ‘Small Farms Dinner’ a success
- Magnet Cove School District announces new athletic director and head football coach
- Drone helps locate missing woman in Bismarck
- Big Red Stores to be acquired by Canadian firm
- Magnet Cove student’s project turns into a blessing for community
- Rynders to retire from Farmers Bank & Trust after 39-year career
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: