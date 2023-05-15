CABOT — The title journey for the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards came to an end Saturday from a tough quarterfinal round defeat by No. 2 seed Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks 4-0—while prevailing in their first round bout against No. 3 seed Westside Lady Warriors 13-10 in the Class 4A state softball tournament hosted by Lonoke High School held at the baseball and softball complex at Cabot.

