The blazing shooting display on the court at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium this season has been an X factor in dominant victories for the Magnet Cove Panthers. Last Thursday in Panther Country, it was raining trifectas from downtown by the Panthers that helped secure a 50-point victory against Arkansas Christian Academy Knights 69-19 for non-conference senior high boys basketball action.
The return of pure shooter Owen Tillery with Evin Ashcraft and Jacob Clausen all posted in double-figures and drilled multiple trifectas beyond the arc to provide the productive offensive execution.