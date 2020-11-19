Owen Tillery’s hot shooting from behind the arc— draining five trey’s (3-pointers) sparked the Magnet Cove Panthers in a sizzling season-opener victory hosting the Mineral Spring Hornets, 61-26 Tuesday in senior high boys basketball action at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium.
The Panthers debuted the 2020-2021 basketball season in an impressive performance led by Tillery— dropping 19 points as the game’s top performer and scorer. He was the only performer to post in double-figures. Overall, the Panthers showcased a dominant performance—offensively and defensively. Read full details in Fridays November 20 MDR newspaper edition.