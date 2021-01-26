Owen Tillery led all Panthers with 13 points including two triples (3-pointers) and a monstrous on-handed dunk in the third quarter powered a Magnet Cove 70-38 victory against the Carlisle Bison for senior high boys basketball competition Friday at Magnet Cove Gymnasium.
The Panthers received a load of team contributions on both ends of the court—offensively and defensively that allowed head coach Matt Williamson to empty the bench with the sportsmanship rule in effect during fourth quarter action.
