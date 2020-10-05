Magnet Cove senior ace Lady Panther golfer Kassidy Gray competed productively amongst the top Arkansas high school student-athlete golfers on the grandest stage in the 2020 Class 2A State Golf Tournament Monday at Turkey Mountain Golf Course. Gray wrapped up a successful three-year golf career for Magnet Cove to finish ninth overall amongst 50 of the top-notch golfers in the Natural State at the Class 2A state competition. Read more in Fridays October 2 MDR newspaper edition.

