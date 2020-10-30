Malvern at Nashville game photo

Malvern’s Keith “Madman” Caradine carries the ball for the Leopards during a recent game. Caradine rushed 17 times for 73 yards and one touchdown against the Nashville Scrappers Friday.

With two games to go before the playoffs, the Malvern Leopards needed to get the upset win over the top ranked Nashville Scrappers Friday to secure a three seed in the 4A state playoffs.

The Leopards, on the road at Nashville, were unable to get the win over the Scrappers who won 42-12. The Leopards fall to 4-5 overall on the season and 3-3 in 7-4A conference play. The Scrappers go to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Next Friday, the Leopards will end the regular season by hosting the Arkadelphia Badgers (5-0 overall, 3-0 conference) for the Ouachita River Rumble. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.

