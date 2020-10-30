With two games to go before the playoffs, the Malvern Leopards needed to get the upset win over the top ranked Nashville Scrappers Friday to secure a three seed in the 4A state playoffs.
The Leopards, on the road at Nashville, were unable to get the win over the Scrappers who won 42-12. The Leopards fall to 4-5 overall on the season and 3-3 in 7-4A conference play. The Scrappers go to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play.
Next Friday, the Leopards will end the regular season by hosting the Arkadelphia Badgers (5-0 overall, 3-0 conference) for the Ouachita River Rumble. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.