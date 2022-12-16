The high praise continues to blossom for the historic year on the gridiron of the newly crowned 4A state champion Malvern Leopards football team of 2022. After capturing Saturday’s 4A state title in the championship game at War Memorial Stadium against Harding Academy, the hometown Leopards secured the No. 1 overall top-ranking in the state for Class 4A.
This week, the final rankings of the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll Rankings were released and Malvern, unsurprisingly voted as the No. 1 top- ranked team in the top five rankings for Class 4A. It’s been several years since the Leopards have claimed the overall