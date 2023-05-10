MAGNET COVE — The “Roll Tribe” effect kept it’s spark in competition on the diamond as Poyen Indians wrapped up their weekend in the 2A Central Regional Baseball Tournament hosted in Magnet Cove falling short to Cedar Ridge 9-5 in the semifinals, then edged by Sloan-Hendrix 12-2— earning the No. 4 seed heading into the Class 2A State Tournament.

