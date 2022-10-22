POYEN - The Poyen Indians (5-4, 3-2 conf) fell to the Dierks Outlaws 21-20 in a rematch from round 2 of the 2021 2A state football playoffs. As the crowd at Malvern National Bank Stadium wore pink for breast cancer awareness, the Tribe also celebrated Senior Night. Last season, Poyen beat Dierks 48-27, and as the Indians have put up over 40 points in each of the last two weeks, a defensive battle was the last thing that was expected, but exactly what took place Friday night.
