The Poyen Indians continue to shine productively to remain unbeaten at 2-0 overall after another dominating performance on the road Friday to shut out the Drew Central Pirates 35-0 at Mike Pennington Stadium in Monticello. Read more details in Saturdays September 5 MDR newspaper edition.
Tribe goes 2-0 in shutout victory against Drew Central 35-0
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
