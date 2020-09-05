Poyen Indians Football pic. with head coach Vick Barrett

Poyen Indians football head coach Vick Barrett discuss game strategy with the Tribe during the 2020 football season.

 Gerren Smith

The Poyen Indians continue to shine productively to remain unbeaten at 2-0 overall after another dominating performance on the road Friday to shut out the Drew Central Pirates 35-0 at Mike Pennington Stadium in Monticello.  Read more details in Saturdays September 5 MDR newspaper edition.

