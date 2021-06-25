The Poyen Indians kept their hardwood abilities productive this week while participating in team camp hoops hosted at Lake Hamilton in Peracy. Poyen Indians basketball head coach Jansen Hardage felt his Tribe hoopsters performed well during their attack on the hardwood at Lake Hamilton.
Hardage mentioned the Indians went coast to coast against teams such as Cave City, Nemo Vista, Acorn and Emerson.
While the Indians are utilizing their summer offseason to improve their skill level of the game, Hardage looks forward to developing their overall team chemistry during these workouts.
