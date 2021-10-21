POYEN — The Poyen Indians had a tough night last week in their conference opener against Mount Ida, but this Friday night the Tribe returns home to avenge last year’s defeat against Gurdon and climb back into the league standings for a good seed going into the postseason. Poyen is set to welcome the Gurdon Go-Devils for another competitive brawl to highlight Week 8 of Arkansas High School football competition.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
