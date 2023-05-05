Barrett surges Poyen baseball to state in debut season as head coach
Tribe rolling to state No. 4 seed Poyen knocks off No.1 seed South Side Bee Branch 1-0 in state qualifying match-up at regionals
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- No. 1 seed hometown Lady Leopards advance to title game at regionals, top Nashville in extra inning showdown
- Lady Panthers advance to regional title game, defeat Bigelow 8-1 in semifinals
- No. 2 seed Warriors clinch state tournament spot as newcomers in Class 2A
- No. 2 seed Lions roaring to state, top McGehee in comeback victory in state qualifying game at regionals
- Lady Beavers headed to Lincoln for state, clinch spot in dominating fashion at regionals
- Tribe rolling to state No. 4 seed Poyen knocks off No.1 seed South Side Bee Branch 1-0 in state qualifying match-up at regionals
- Panthers’ postseason run ends against Cedar Ridge at regionals
- Returning to State Tourney Play: No. 1 seed Lady Leopards secure spot for state defeating Star City 3-1 in qualifying match-up at regionals
Popular Content
Articles
- Conference Champs! Lady Leopards capture 7-4A title, earn No. 1 seed for 4A South Regionals
- Malvern man sentenced to 40 years in prison for first degree murder
- HSCSO Announces Federal Investigation in Malvern
- Malvern Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
- Two Arrested After HSCSO Execute Search in Gifford
- Malvern Man Sentenced For Rape of Minor In Dallas County
- Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
- Search warrant leads to discovery of missing HSC teen
- Malvern students shine during the 2022-2023 special Olympics
- Daffodil Spring Festival coming to Malvern
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: