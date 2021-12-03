MCCRORY— In their first ever meeting on the gridiron, the No. 3 seed Poyen Indians brought their "Rolling Tribe Pride" on the road Friday to Joe Hart Field and suffered a tough heartbreaking loss to top-ranked No. 1 seed McCrory Jaguars 20-18 in the 2A State Playoff Semifinal round for Week 14 of Arkansas High School football competition.
The Tribe showed a tone of heart, determination and passion in their execution—taking the overall top team in the state the distance for a 48 minute showdown in the 2A final four.
Senior commander—quarterback Colton Lowe keep the Tribe's offensive scheme rolling by soaring for three touchdowns—one rushing TD and threw two TD pass receptions to his key target Brayden Hull to showcase Poyen's stout playmaking abilities against the Jags.
