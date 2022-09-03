HAMPTON — The ‘Rolling” Tribe Poyen Indians bounced back from their season-opener loss last week to secure victory in an overall key performance Friday—defeating the Hampton Bulldogs 20-14 for Week 1 of Arkansas High School football competition.
The Tribe held a 20-14 lead at halftime and never surrendered their lead or momentum for the entire second half. The Tribe’s defense stood out for the final 24 minutes of action that led to their victorious night on the gridiron to secure their first victory of the season.