The ranked Poyen Indians (9-1 overall) didn't let the Friday the 13th spooks haunt their focus and productive play on the field Friday to highlight another big-time performance by total domination against the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves 42-8 in the first round of the 2020 Class 2A state football playoffs at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
The Tribe took care of business right from the start to put away Cedar Ridge (1-9 overall) early for a dominating first half 42-0. The Tribe made six total end zone trips to secure their victory and advance to the second round of the playoffs and continue the journey for a historic run in the postseason. Read full playoff game details and Poyen head coach Vick Barrett's postgame analysis Saturdays November 14 MDR newspaper edition.