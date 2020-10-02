For the Hooten’s 2A Game of the Week, it was the “Battle of the Unbeaten” between two undefeated teams —the Poyen Indians hosting the Dierk Outlaws to showcase an intense football contest for “Friday Night Lights” at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
The game didn’t disappoint it’s hype and the home team Tribe took care of business once again to top the Outlaws 21-12.
The atmosphere was electric in Grant County Friday and the Indians brought the intensity early defensively from the support of their home fan base at MNB Stadium. Read more in-depth highlights from Friday's game in Saturdays October 3 MDR newspaper edition.