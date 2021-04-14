The Arkansas High School Coaches Association recently announced their 2021 All-Star East and West football, volleyball, cheer, and dance team staff and rosters.
Two Hot Spring County athletes were named to the All-Star West team. Glen Rose cheerleader Lexi Duer was named to the West team’s cheer roster and Poyen football player Lathan Aaron was named to the West team's football roster.
As a member of the cheer squad, Duer helped lead the Glen Rose cheerleaders to a State Runner-up title in the 1A-3A Division of the 2020 State Cheer Competition. Glen Rose cheer coach Mackinzy Chaney said she was very excited for Duer to be named to the All-Star West roster.
Aaron was a member of the Poyen Indians football team that made history by making it to the quarterfinals of the 2A State Playoffs. Aaron helped lead the Indians to an 11-2 overall record for the 2020 season and earned all-conference honors for his performance. Poyen head football coach Vick Barrett said that Aaron is very deserving of being named to the All-Star roster. “It’s a great accomplishment for him and an honor to our program to have players selected to play in it! We are very proud of him!”
The All-Star Week and Coaches Clinic is normally held at the University of Central Arkansas campus each June but due to COVID-19 has been canceled for 2021. “While we are disappointed AHSCA will not be able to host the campers and play the games in June, this should not diminish from the accomplishments of the coaches and student athletes during the 2020-2021 school year and their high school careers. Congratulations to each All-Star Coach and Athlete,” the AHSCA said.