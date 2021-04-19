A solid performance from the Ouachita Warriors (10-15 overall. 2-1 conf.) Saturday led to a 12-0 shutout victory against the West Side Eagles in five innings of non-conference baseball competition at Warrior Field. Only two innings (third and fourth) of scored runs was just enough for the Warriors to prevail against one of the talented Class 1A baseball programs in the state—West Side of Greers Ferry.
A Warrior trio of Hunter Rook, Keith Miller and Riley Adams showcased highlight of plays to spark Ouachita's dominant victory.
Rook pitched a shutout while Miller and Adams led at the plate and both sailed a home run over the fence out the ballpark at Warrior Field.
Read full game details and postgame analysis from head coach Anthony Nail in Wednesdays April 21 MDR newspaper edition.