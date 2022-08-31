MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards keep their unbeaten winning-streak at home intact Tuesday after securing another impressive victory for the home fans at the Leopard Center. The Lady Leopards swept sets 3-0 (25-13, 27-25, 25-21) against the visiting Ashdown Lady Panthers in a competitive duel for 4A West Conference play in volleyball competition. The Lady Leopards improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in conference. For junior high competition, the Jr. Lady Leopard-Cubs shined to sweep sets against Ashdown 2-0 (25-14, 25-9).
The JV Lady Leopards competed in an intense match-up to fall short 2-1 in sets to Ashdown (25-15, 22-25).