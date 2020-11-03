The Glen Rose Jr. Beavers have been unstoppable and continue to make noise on the gridiron for the 2020 junior football season.
On Thursday, the Jr. Beavers cruised to another dominant victory against the Horatio Jr. Lions 42-6 in conference play at Beaver Stadium.
As a result, the Jr. Beavers remain undefeated at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in conference.
Tonight at 7 p.m., the Jr. Beavers will end the regular season for a chance to capture the conference title on the road. The Jr. Beavers travel to Nevada County to face the Prescott Cubs at Cummins Stadium, Eddie Jackson Field in a make-up game from their original scheduled date September 17. Read last Thursdays October 29 full game story in Tuesdays November 3 MDR newspaper edition.