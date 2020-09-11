Poyen Indians vs. Bismarck pregame football pic.

TRIBE DEFENSE: The Poyen Indians defensive unit making key plays during their scrimmage against Jessieville at home. The Tribe’s defense shut out Drew Central 35-0 last week and returns home Friday for their season home-opener against a tough Bismarck Lions team at Malvern National Bank Stadium.

 Gerren Smith

To highlight week 2 of Arkansas High School football this Friday, the Poyen Indians return to their home territory to host the Class 3A Bismarck Lions at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field. Read more pregame details about tonight's matchup in Thursday September 10 MDR newspaper edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you