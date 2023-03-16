GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Beavers haven’t tasted defeat thus far into the 2023 baseball season after securing a convincing victory against Spring Hill Monday 13-4 in their season-home opener in non-conference baseball competition.
Undefeated Beavers surge to 4-0
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
