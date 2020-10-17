The ranked Poyen Indians have moved to 7-0 overall and extended their winning-streak to remain undefeated after a dominating victory on the road Friday against the Mt. Ida Lions 42-21 for 5-2A Conference play at Preston Stidman Field.
The Indians continue to make noise on the gridiron to showcase productive play offensively and defensively.
Poyen head coach Vick Barrett is very proud how productively his troops keep bringing the fight to the gridiron each night.