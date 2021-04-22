Soaring to title glory from displaying some dominance on the diamond, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers earned a share of the 2A-7 Conference Championship Monday after shutting out the Foreman Lady Gators 18-0 in three innings in league softball competition in Magnet Cove.
The Lady Panthers improved to 18-7 overall, 7-1 in conference to finish league play in a three-way tie as co-conference champions with Horatio and Murfreesboro. The Lady Panthers have clinched the No. 2 seed going into the district tourney hosted in Horatio.
