Panthers fall short on the road:
SHERWOOD — Before the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Magnet Cove Panthers and Lady Panthers split road victories on the hardwood against Lisa North Academy during senior high boys and girls basketball competition.
The Lady Panthers came away with a victorious night against Lisa North Academy 78-25. The Lady Panthers’ sophomore Neaira Walls displayed a big night on the hardwood as the top-performer and finished with a career-high 24 points for double-figures. Senior hoopster Izzy Sawyer followed and poured in 12 points while Marleigh McCutcheon dropped 14 points to post in double-digits. McCutcheon also drilled three triples from downtown beyond the arc.
In the senior high boys match-up, the Panthers had a tough outing and fell short to the Lisa North Academy hoopsters 85-43. For the game, Panthers’ big man Kadin Baker led the way with seven points, Kizer Kidder, Carson Reynolds, Anthony Villezcas each dropped six points in the basket.
Read more story details in Wednesday's November 30 MDR newspaper edition.
