SHERIDAN — The Ouachita Warriors outplayed the Rison Wildcats in a five-run victory 7-2 Saturday in their conference baseball match-up played in Sheridan. Due to unplayable field conditions at Warrior Field, Ouachita and the Wildcats were able to have their game hosted in Sheridan.
Warriors 2-0 in conf., outplay Rison
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Signing Day: Talbert signs NLI to showcase football talent at Lyon College
- Warriors 2-0 in conf., outplay Rison
- Literacy Council of HSC needs your help
- “Oklahoma!” currently being presented at the MCHS Auditorium
- Lady Leopards spark to 5-0, win big in season-home opener against Camden-Fairview 16-6
- New Flag At The Jail
- Malvern Middle School Leopard Singers impress at the 2023 ArkCDA
- Gifted and Talented instructor honored at conference
Popular Content
Articles
- Recognizing The 10 Year Anniversary of Championship Greatness
- Hometown Pharmacist, Cowgirl competing at mega rodeo event; Sable Emerson ready to shine amongst the world’s top barrel racers at The American Rodeo at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas
- Hot Spring Co. jury finds woman guilty of rape
- State agencies plan Community Information Meeting on discharge
- Local pastor participates in LR Convention & Visitors Bureau project
- Inmate found dead at Ouachita River Correctional Unit
- Malvern street superintendent charged with sexual assault of minor
- US Rep. Westerman discusses Anthony Timberlands leak
- Lady Leopards spark to 5-0, win big in season-home opener against Camden-Fairview 16-6
- HSC progressing in roads, broadband, economic development
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: