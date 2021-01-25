Despite coming up short of victory on their home court at the Ouachita High School Gymnasium Tuesday, the Ouachita Warriors competed competitively in defeat to Trinity Christian 65-48 in 1A-7 Conference hoops in senior high boys basketball competition.
The Warriors competed in a fast-paced contest with Trinity Christian finishing first quarter action leading Ouachita, 20-11. In the second, the Warriors were held to six points scored while the TC hoopsters sparked for a 26 point scoring quarter. At the break, Ouachita trailed TC, 46-17.
