The Ouachita Warriors made the trip to the Capitol City in Little Rock Monday and opened their season on the diamond at Lamar Porter Athletic Field to face the Episcopal Wildcats in senior high baseball competition.
In a tough and competitive seven inning bout, the Warriors fell short in a four-run defeat to the Wildcats.
The Warriors are heading back on the road for tourney competition in Nevada County in Prescott for a weekend of action on the diamond. Monday, March 8 the Warriors will host Maumelle for their season home opener at Warrior Field.
Read full game highlights in Fridays March 5 MDR newspaper edition.