Through the first four innings of baseball action Friday the Ouachita Warriors maintained an 2-0 lead, but the Mount Ida Lions rallied back to score four runs in the fifth to regain control for victory in a competitive—intense 1A-7 Conference baseball bout at Warrior Field.
Despite a heartbreaking loss for the Warriors 5-3 to the Lions, Ouachita sparked with seven hits and defensively held Mount Ida scoreless in five innings (first, second, third, fourth, seventh) of baseball competition at Warrior Field.
