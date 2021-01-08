To tip-off the new year on the hardwood for senior and junior high boys basketball competition, the Ouachita Warriors and Jr. Warriors split victories while hosting Mineral Springs Tuesday on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court at OHS Gymnasium.
In junior high boys hoops, the Jr. Warriors showed no mercy to pull away victorious for a 30-point win to dominate Mineral Springs Jr. Hornets, 59-29.
The Warriors competed hard, made plays defensively to disrupt Mineral Springs flow and rhythm, but the Hornets prevailed for the 17-point win over Ouachita, 62-45.
Read Fridays January 8 MDR newspaper edition for full details and game statistics.