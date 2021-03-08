The Ouachita Warrior baseball team finished with an overall productive performance on the diamond in Prescott during tournament competition this past weekend. The Warriors picked up a dominating victory against Spring Hill 8-2, but fell short to the host tourney team Prescott Curley Wolves 13-6 and Hot Spring County rival Bismarck 10-2.
The Warriors will head back on the road today to face the Gurdon Go-Devils for a competitive non-conference encounter on the diamond for baseball competition.
Read full game highlights from the tournament in Tuesdays March 9 MDR newspaper edition.