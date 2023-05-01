IMG_6633#2.jpg
Gerren Smith

PARKERS CHAPEL — In the first season for Ouachita Warrior baseball head coach Hayden Thornton continues to guide the program for success on the diamond after the Ouachita Warrior finished runner-up in the 2A-8 Conference and prevailed against the Parkers Chapel Trojans 5-4 Friday. The Warriors are returning to regionals in their first year performing in Class 2A baseball.

